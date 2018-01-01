Confederation Cup Play-off draw: Enugu Rangers meet Bantu FC, Zamalek tackle IR Tanger

Gbenga Ogunbote’s men have been given an easy test, but they must win to progress to the group stage

Enugu Rangers have been drawn to face Bantu FC in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off.

The Flying Antelopes reached this stage after upstaging Algeria’s USM Bel Abbes in the First round.

And to qualify for the group stage, Gbenga Ogunbote’s side must get rid of the reigning Lesotho Premier League champions who were knocked out of the Caf Champions League by Congo’s AS Vita.

The draw for the group stage will be held on 21 January 2019.