Confederation Cup: Michael Uchebo applauds Enugu Rangers away draw

The Flying Antelopes attacker has heaped plaudits on his teammates who did Nigeria proud in Algiers

Enugu Rangers striker, Michael Uchebo has applauded his teammates’ resoluteness and unyielding attribute after they picked a valuable away draw against USM Bel Abbes in the Caf Confederation Cup first round first leg tie played on Saturday in Algiers.

Uchebo who was unable to make the trip to Algeria for the encounter due to registration issues noted that he was not surprised with the result the Flying Antelopes recorded against the Caf Confederation Cup debutants because they put in so much into the preparation for the game and that they are coming back home to complete what they started in the second leg.

The former Boavista and Cercle Brugge attacker opined that the technical crew revealed a lot of strategies they would adopt in Algiers and that the game plan was to secure an away goal that will help open up the tie a bit but that it was still a good result that they didn’t concede an away goal.

He said that they were told what to expect in Algeria and what they must do to ensure that they didn’t fall prey to their antics.

“It was not a surprising result for me because I know that my teammates won’t allow them to thwart our aspirations to get to the group stage of the competition,” Uchebo told Goal.

“Besides that, the technical crew told us what the strategies would be in Algiers and what to expect before, during and after the game. The team went to Algeria with a very determined spirit and I am glad that God gave us a good result. We have our destiny in our hands and we must utilize it very well.

“The tie is far from completed and we must fight as if our lives depend on it. They will come to Enugu thinking that they still have a chance but we must show them that they lost the opportunity at home when they couldn’t utilize the chances they created.”

Uchebo who had his debut for the Flying Antelopes in the Super Cup tie against Lobi Stars says he is optimistic that he will still contribute his quota to his team quest in the Caf Confederation Cup if they are able to get to the group stage.

Article continues below

“I have the belief that I will still play some part. I am not losing any sleep over it,” he added.

“I know that issues regarding my registration will be normalized if we are able to qualify for the group stage. I will patiently wait for my time because I know that I have the quality to contribute to this team.”

The Flying Antelopes will progress to the playoff round of Africa’s second-tier club competition if they secure a home win this weekend in the second leg of the cracker at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.