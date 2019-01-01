Confederation Cup: Group stage ticket excites Enugu Rangers' Chiamaka Madu

The Flying Antelopes midfielder has expressed his happiness at the return of the team to the group stage of the second-tier club competition

Enugu Rangers’ Chiamaka Madu has disclosed that the Flying Antelopes players ensured that they secured another home win against Bantu FC because they were eager to ensure that they qualify for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Flying Antelopes had won the first leg 2-1 in Maseru a week earlier but they were made to work harder in the return leg played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday when they were behind in the game through the early strike of Lehlohonolo Fathoane in the 13th minute before quick goals from Ibrahim Ajani and Godwin Aguda in the 19th and 20th minutes changed the course of result.

Madu said that they didn’t start the game the best way they should have begun it but that they quickly readjusted their tactics when it became dawn on them that they could lose all that they have worked for.

“It wasn’t the best way to start the game because we gave Bantu too much room to dictate the game and they shocked us with the first goal but our reactions after that goal was fantastic,” Madu told Goal.

“It was a game we could have won with wide margin but we lost some scoring chances but in all, we were able to achieve our aim which is to bring group stage games to our darling fans. It was a tough game but we did what we had to do and we are among the remaining 16 teams that have qualified for the group stage.

“Our fans deserve it because they have kept on supporting us. We will continue to try our best to ensure that we make it to the crucial stages of the competition.

“We don’t have any team that we are afraid of. We will be willing to face any team at the end of the draw,” he continued.

“We are just concerned about the opponents we are going to be facing and we won’t bother ourselves about the ones to avoid. For us to be declared as champions at the end of the competition, we must be ready to face the very best."