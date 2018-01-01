Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers hold USM Bel-Abbes

The Flying Antelopes can advance to the play-off round with a win in the return after securing a hard fought win in Algeria

Enugu Rangers retain control over their Caf Confederation Cup destiny after surviving the hosts’ scare to earn a 0-0 draw with USM Bel Abbes in Algeria.

The north Africans who dismissed Liberia’s LISCR from the competition came into the encounter with the ambition of silencing the reigning Federation Cup kings, however, they failed in their mission as the dogged Nigerians pick up a point at Stade 24 Fevrier 1956.

The result means the Flying Antelopes will reach the play-off round if they win at home in the return leg at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on December 23.

The winners of the Confederation Cup first round are drawn against the losers of the Champions League first round, with the teams from the Confederation Cup hosting the second leg.

The 16 winners of the play-off round advance to the group stage.