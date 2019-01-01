Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers 1-0 ASCK: Flying Antelopes squeeze into group stage

The Coal City-based team were made to sweat for their qualification for the next phase of the club competition.

Enugu are through to the group phase of the Caf Confederation Cup after battling to a 1-0 victory over Togolese club ASCK in Sunday's second leg playoff match at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

Chinonso Eziekwe’s solitary effort in the 18th minute for the hosts proved to be enough as the Flying Antelopes progressed into the group stage on the away goals rule.

Benedict Ugwu’s troops had narrowly lost 2-1 to the reigning Togolese league champions in the first leg played in Lome last weekend.

As earlier speculated, there were a few changes to the Rangers starting lineup and one of the new introductions, Eziekwe, turned out to be the hero.

From the blast of the whistle, it was the hosts that dominated play and they almost got the lead in the 17th minute but Chiamaka Madu’s effort from the edge of box veered off target.

However, barely a minute later, Rangers got the opening goal as Madu this time provided a well-timed pass to Eziekwe to slot home with ease.

Having initially stayed idle all day, Rangers goalkeeper Seidu Mutawakilu was called to action in the 33rd minute and he made a big save to deny the visitors a way back into the tie.

ASCK goalkeeper Noble John also forced a save from a thunderous effort from Ifeanyi George as both teams ended the first half on a blistering note.

In the second half, Rangers created more chances than they did in the first 45 minutes but they failed to convert any as they left their fans on the edge, fearing the unthinkable may happen at any time.

However, the Flying Antelopes did enough to protect their slim lead and progress to the next phase of the Confederation Cup.