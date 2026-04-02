Concerns among the Dutch national team's coaching staff over Donald Trump's plans during the World Cup

There is discontent in Zeist amongst the Dutch national team’s coaching staff, according to journalist Edwin Schoon on NPO Radio 1. The Oranje coaching staff are far from happy with FIFA’s proposed schedule for days off during the World Cup.

“There is discontent amongst the Dutch national team’s staff, I have learnt from a reliable source,” the NPO journalist begins on the radio. “It’s not just the players who will be travelling to the United States, but also the chefs, physios – you name it.”

“FIFA has now sent out the schedules for what everyone is to do on their days off,” continues the author of the book *Basta*, the biography of Marco van Basten.

“There are a few photo opportunities with Donald Trump (President of the United States, ed.) included. These are people who read the newspaper at home and form an opinion about what is happening in the world. They won’t speak out, but they don’t want to be photographed with Trump; that would make them part of that propaganda machine, and they don’t want that.”

The Netherlands face Japan on 14 June, followed by group stage matches against Sweden and Tunisia on 20 and 26 June respectively.