'Complete f*cking foolishness!' - Arsenal legend Wright slams Alan Sugar for criticism of Women's Euros coverage

The two men engaged in a heated exchange on social media, with the former Gunners' star hitting back angrily at the business mogul

Ian Wright has slammed Alan Sugar on Twitter after the latter's suggestion that the Arsenal legend landed a commentator's job with BBC Sport because of his complaint about an all-female commentary team during the ongoing Women's European Championship.

Sugar made the claim on social media over the weekend, despite the fact that Jonathan Pearce had already been commentating on the Euros for the BBC.

Wright has now issued a scathing response to Sugar, calling the business mogul out for his "complete f*cking foolishness".

What did Alan Sugar tweet?

On Saturday evening, Alan Sugar wrote on the micro-blogging platform Twitter that there should be a male commentator on the Women's Euros broadcasting team.

I am watching the women football and notice that ALL the comentators are women. I also note when mens football is on there is a symobilic female comentator to cover the broadcasters arse. Should I complain there should me a male commentator in women's football — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 9, 2022

However, he then noticed that Ian Wright was on commentary during the England versus Norway fixture on Monday night, and went on to take credit for the former Gunners striker getting the job.

I was pleased to see my old mate Ian Wright was given the opportunity to commentate on the ladies game last night. I wonder if my earlier tweet below touched a nerve. Of course BBC sport will say not at all, Ian was already lined up for it @IanWright0 https://t.co/WgYGjWXWK4 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 12, 2022

"F*cking foolishness" - Ian Wright's brutal response to Alan Sugar

After going through the tweets, Ian Wright responded befittingly to Sugar, the former Tottenham chairman.

Wright said via his own Twitter account: "Can everyone please just stop sending me the Alan Sugar tweet. I was taking my daughter to singing lessons and the tweet is blowing up, it’s doing my head in, I can’t believe it.

"Alan, the thing is, my friend, rather than just saying 'I got it wrong, lots of men are working at all levels of the tournament' you double-downed on some complete f*cking foolishness.

"In your mind, you actually thought that after you sent that tweet, the BBC phoned me up. Never mind the fact that we’ve been ready to do this for a year, I’ve been booked for a year.

"You genuinely think that they called me up and said, 'Ian, you’ve got to get back from Germany ASAP, Alan Sugar’s tweeted and we can’t upset him, we need to get you on!'

"You genuinely believe that happened? I need to know! Because that says to me your ego is totally out of control.

"Where’s the people around you to hug you bro? You need some hugs man. Coming on Twitter for attention like this, it’s laughable. Stop doing it to yourself.

"But I’ve got to say, thank you for that tweet, because if it wasn’t for you I’d have missed one of the greatest England games that’s ever been played!

"In all seriousness, I’m glad you’re watching and the only thing you can find fault with doesn’t even exist.

"I sit in rooms with ex-players belittling the women’s game all the time. I’m so glad it annoys you and all of them."

He concluded: "I hope you enjoy the rest of the tournament. Can you please tweet again so I can work Friday? Please? God bless."

