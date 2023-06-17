Trent Alexander-Arnold claimed that he wants to be more versatile as a player in order to cement his place in the England team.

Comfortable playing as a midfielder

Wants to start regularly for England

England beat Malta 4-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old starred as a midfielder in England's 4-0 win over Malta on Friday in a Euro 2024 qualifying game. The Liverpool star found the back of the net in the 28th minute with a stunning strike from outside the box. After an impressive outing with the national team, the defender claimed that he feels comfortable playing in the new role and suggested that he wants to add more versatility to his game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Channel 4, Alexander-Arnold said, "It is still early doors. I haven’t played (in central midfield) too much but it feels comfortable and natural. It is somewhere I enjoy playing and it is somewhere that I can see myself playing. For me, it is about getting myself into this team and trying to be a regular name on the team sheet. I think today was a good foundation to build on.

"Hopefully, I am one of those players that could play in a number of positions. That helps you get on teamsheets and get minutes on the pitch. For me, I am not too bothered where I play as long as I am playing. I try and bring what I bring to the game which is creativity, chances, and goals while doing a stint defensively. No matter what position I play in all, I will always give it my all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp deployed him in the midfield towards the end of the last season and had hinted that he would use the player in a hybrid right-back and midfield role more often. He had an impressive outing during Liverpool's thumping 6-1 win over Leeds, which further convinced the German coach.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD? He will probably next be seen in action on Monday when England face North Macedonia in another Euro qualifying clash.