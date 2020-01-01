Coleman on target as Payne bags brace of assists in Sevilla win over Espanyol

The Namibian and Nigerian forwards continued their superb form for Cristian Toro's ladies as they starred on Sunday

Zenatha Coleman found the back of the net once as Toni Payne notched two assists and defeated 3-0 in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

The African striking duo maintained their good form in front of goal following their first goals of the season respectively this month. The was after wins over Huelva and Deportivo La Coruna.

While 's Payne got the nod to make her sixth start from manager Cristina Toro, Namibia's Coleman came on as a substitute for the first time in this campaign on her sixth appearance.

The 25-year-old Nigerian laid a pass for Claudia Pina who slotted home a cool finish in the 15th minute, in what stood as the only strike before the interval.

11 minutes after the restart, the Super Falcons hopeful provided another assist for Ana Franco who made it 2-0 for the visitors.

Having replaced Raquel Pinel in the 67th minute, the Namibia international was set up by Claudia Pina for a third of the encounter 12 minutes from regulation time.

Payne, who was in action for the duration of the match for Sevilla while Coleman featured for the final 23 minutes and has scored her second goal of the season in six outings.

The victory took Sevilla to seventh position in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola table with 11 points after six games.

In their next tie, Sevilla will aim to extend their winning form to fourth when they host on November 22.