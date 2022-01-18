Coca Cola: Best of Super Eagles social media so far at Afcon 2021

The Super Eagles have been active on social media just as they have been on the field of play at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The three-time African champions regularly keep supporters updated on their activities which include matchday arrival, training mood, dressing room celebrations and team walk before matches.

Nigeria are enjoying a perfect run in Garoua with two wins in two matches which secured their qualification for the round of 16 and put them at the top of Group D.

Ahead of Wednesday's encounter against Guinea-Bissau at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, GOAL and Coca Cola refresh you with some social media posts you might have missed.

Good morning tweeps!!! Our goalkeepers are saying Hi😉 Oya drop their names from left to right😜😛 #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/R7yJb67LLe — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) January 17, 2022

Austin Eguavoen is not left from the social media updates and he has used his platform to call for more support from Nigerians.

Super Eagles legend and former Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke also visited the team's camp in Garoua and he met one of his former U17 stars Kelechi Nwakali.

They won the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup with the Golden Eaglets.

The president of Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) was among the dignitaries who congratulated the Super Eagles after their 3-1 win over Sudan on Saturday.