'You are going to see Cobra dance again' - Mamelodi Sundowns' Kutumela ahead of Orlando Pirates clash

The Bafana Bafana international is pleased to have to scored his first goal for the Brazilians, who are preparing for a Gauteng Derby

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Thabiso Kutumela has made a bold promise to the club's supporters ahead of their titanic clash with Orlando Pirates.

The two Gauteng giants are set to collide in an eagerly anticipated PSL encounter at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training ground, Orlando Stadium, on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams recorded convincing wins over the weekend with Pirates defeating Chippa United 3-1 on Saturday, while Sundowns thrashed TS Galaxy 3-0 on Sunday.

Kutumela came off the bench to score his first goal for Masandawana against Galaxy and he celebrated with his usual Cobra dance alongside his teammate Peter Shalulile.

“The dance? You know the cobra dance. You are still going to see it again," Kutumela told the club's media department.

"I have to get my confidence back [in] scoring, but I am happy that I got my first goal to open my account for Mamelodi Sundowns."

Kutumela will now face his former side, having been on the books of the Soweto giants between 2016 and 2019, but he failed to make an impact at the club.

The speedy striker moved to Maritzburg in 2019 on a permanent deal and he established himself as one of the most feared strikers in the PSL.

After scoring 14 goals across all competitions for Maritzburg last season, Kutumela moved to Sundowns two months ago and he is pleased to have opened his scoring account at the reigning PSL champions.

“I managed to open my account in a Mamelodi Sundowns t-shirt, and I am really, really happy," the diminutive 28-year-old added.

Article continues below

"It was not an easy goal because some players lose their cool when they get to the box, but I told myself when I got the ball, my first touch was alright then I went between the legs of the goalkeeper."

Kutumela, who was nominated for the PSL Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards last term, has scored once against Pirates in his career.

The goal came in last season's Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash with Pirates claiming a 3-1 over Maritzburg at Harry Gwala Stadium.