Coach Usman Abdallah demands renewed strength from Enyimba

The People’s Elephant boss has charged his team to step up if they are make any appreciable impact in the elite division

Enyimba must keep fighting and working hard if they hope to make an impact in the Professional Football League, according to coach Usman Abdallah.

The two-time African champions face Bendel Insurance in Sunday’s rescheduled Nigeria Professional encounter and victory for them will ensure they close the gap against leaders MFM.

The Aba Elephants are yet to pick a point away from home prompting their gaffer to task the team to sit up.

"We won't take any match for granted whether home or away, no matter what team," Abdallah told club media.

"Every team that play against us, it's like a World Cup final to the team, so we are not going to sit down and think that we are going to pick three points easily, no! We will continue fighting and working so hard and confirming the fact that we are picking the points.

“So we'll continue that and understand that it is not easy. We'll work and fight hard to get the points, then we move ahead.

"It's a dicey one. At least we've broken the jinx of not picking a point or draw (away), so you can see they (the players) are a little calm and relaxed. There's more confidence."

When asked if he was disturbed by the fact that some teams in group A have a number of outstanding games with which they can rise on the table, Abd'Allah sounded unagitated.

"We don't care about people that played or didn't play yet. We don't get to worry about them. We have to worry about ourselves and make sure we get these three points, and keep on getting them and bag it in. The rest will figure out how they will come by."