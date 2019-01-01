Coach Taiye Yusuf keen on Yobe Stars stay despite demotion

The Damaturu side's gaffer is eager to remain with the team and help return them to the Nigerian top-flight next season

Head coach Taiye Yusuf his willing to remain in charge of Yobe Desert Stars even though they have already been relegated from the Nigerian Professional Football League ( ).

Yusuf was Ngozi Elechi's before he was sacked earlier this season, and was given the job as the former Go Round coach's successor with the caveat that Yobe Stars must remain in the Nigerian top-flight at the end of the season.

“We must start the rebuilding process now because we know that we have already been relegated,” Yusuf told Goal.

“We must commence what must be done to ensure that we return to the premier league at the end of next season. We must start our rebuilding process with ensuring that all our current players are retained to give room for continuity.

"The problem we encountered this season has nothing to do with the quality of players in the team. The foundation was faulty from the start and it was the reason why we struggled.

"Most of the teams we have played this season have gone ahead to praise us for the way we have played against them. They said we did not deserve to be at the bottom of the league table.

Article continues below

"I will like to continue with the team and I will also suggest to the management what must be done to ensure that we do not linger that much in the lower league.

"It was unfortunate the position we have found ourselves but we still have two more matches remaining and we are ready to give them our best shots.”

Yobe Stars are last on the NPFL Group B table with 15 points from 20 games and they are up against Plateau United on Monday in a matchday 21 tie in Jos.