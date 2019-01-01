Fidelis Ilechukwu quits MFM after 13 years in charge

The young gaffer is reportedly set to join the Naze Millionaires after over a decade with the Olukoya Boys

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has quit Professional Football League ( ) side MFM and is set to join another top team in the country.

He served the Olukoya Boys for 13 years before finally opting for a new challenge elsewhere.

A top official at MFM told Goal an official statement will ‘soon’ be released by the club, adding that the search for a capable replacement for the erstwhile manager has started.

“Yes, it is true, coach Fidelis is no longer with us [MFM], but I cannot confirm which club he is going to, we would be releasing an official statement very soon to thank him for his meritorious service and also wish ‘Camara’ well in his future endeavours” the club official told Goal.

“We have always known that this day will eventually come and so we are already looking at a good replacement, while I will not want to drop any names, you can be sure that we will be going for another young hardworking coach to carry on the good work our former coach has done over the years”

Article continues below

IIlechukwu started his tenure with MFM in the Nationwide League before moving up to the Nigeria National League (NNL) and then the NPFL, where he led the Olukoya Boys to play in the Caf .

According to several reports in the media, Ilechukwu is going across the Niger to team up with Heartland.

The Naze Millionaires have reportedly agreed on terms with the coach and would unveil him earnestly as they look set to get their preparations for the new NPFL season up and running.