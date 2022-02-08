Club World Cup: Al Ahly update on Bafana Bafana star Tau's injury ahead of Palmeiras clash

Al Ahly have provided an update on Percy Tau ahead of their encounter with South American champions Palmeiras on Tuesday night.



The two teams are scheduled to collide in the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup semi-final encounter at Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.



Tau missed Al Ahly's opening game at the global tournament which was against Mexican giants Monterrey on Saturday due to an injury that he picked up over a week ago.



The South Africa international, who is part of the Red Eagles' squad in the UAE, was ruled out for over four weeks after he suffered an anterior muscle rupture.



The Egyptian football heavyweights have now revealed that the man nicknamed Lion of Judah is now able to run and perform several fitness exercises.



"Percy Tau, Al Ahly’s football first team attacking player, started a new phase in his recovery program on Monday at Zayed Cricket Stadium," a club statement read.



"Tau ran around the pitch and performed several fitness exercises on the sidelines of the team’s training sessions.



"The Red Eagles concluded their preparations on Monday for Tuesday’s encounter against Palmeiras in the semi-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup at Al Nahyan Stadium."



The winner between Palmeiras and Al Ahly will take on either Premier League giants Chelsea or Asian champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final on Saturday.



Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane masterminded a win over Brazilian side Palmeiras in the Club World Cup third-place playoff match last year and the Red Eagles scooped the bronze medal.

