Club World Cup 2021: When it is, fixtures, results & everything you need to know

The dates and fixtures for the 2021 Club World Cup have been announced, with UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea among those to have learned their fate.

The competition will take place in the UAE, as original hosts Japan pulled out due to concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Below, GOAL has all the details of the upcoming edition of the tournament.

When is the 2021 Club World Cup?

FIFA has announced that the 2021 Club World Cup will run from February 3 to February 12, 2022.

It was originally scheduled to take place between December 9-19, 2021, but was pushed back.

2021 Club World Cup fixtures & results

Seven teams will take part in the competition, with Brazilian side Palmeiras having qualified by winning the 2021 Copa Libertadores to join European champions Chelsea.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal made the cut after being named victors of the 2021 AFC Champions League, Egypt's Al Ahly through the CAF Champions League and Mexico's Monterrey though the CONCACAF Champions League.

Auckland City, meanwhile, were nominated by the OFC, while Al Jazira, members of the AFC hosts, won the Pro League in their home country.

Dates and venues are still to be announced.

Match 1 | First Round Al Jazira vs Auckland City Match 2 | Second Round Al Ahly vs Monterrey Match 3 | Second Round Al Hilal vs Al Jazira OR Auckland City Match 4 | Semi-Final Palmeiras vs Match 2 Winner Match 6* | Semi-Final Match 3 Winner vs Chelsea

*Match 5, the clash to decide who will come fifth overall, will take place before the second semi-final.