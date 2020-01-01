Club Brugge's David Okereke suffers foot injury
David Okereke will be out of action for Club Brugge for up to six weeks after fracturing his foot in training on Thursday.
The 22-year old Nigerian has played 34 times in all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists.
He was a summer signing from Italian Serie B outfit Spezia.
"Attacker David Okereke sustained a fracture at the level of the midfoot during training after contact," read a statement on Club Brugge's Twitter handle.
"The Nigerian will not be available for 4 to 6 weeks. We wish him a speedy recovery!"
Aanvaller David Okereke liep op training na contact een fractuur op ter hoogte van de middenvoet. De Nigeriaan zal 4 tot 6 weken niet beschikbaar zijn. We wensen hem een spoedig herstel!
Club Brugge currently top the Belgian Pro League by a massive 13 points gap over Gent.
Their European campaign recently ended after losing 6-1 on aggregate to Manchester United in the Europa League round of 32.