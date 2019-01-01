Club Brugge sign Nigeria’s David Okereke as Wesley Moraes’ replacement

The Nigerian striker has teamed up with Philippe Clement’s men after reaching agreement with the Blue-Black

Belgian First Division A side have signed David Okereke on a four-year deal from Italian Serie B club Spezia Calcio.

The 21-year-old has been recruited as Wesley Moraes’ replacement after the Brazilian joined newly promoted Premier League side last month.

Okereke scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Spezia last season as they finished sixth in the Serie B.

On Tuesday, the Blue-Black announced the signing of the young Nigerian striker for an undisclosed fee.

Okereke will link up with his compatriot Dennis Bonaventure and other African stars at the club such as ’s duo Krepin Diatta and Amadou Sagna, who joined the side on Monday, ’s Odilon Kossounou, ’s Sofyan Amrabat, Zimbabwe’s Marvelous Nakamba and Angola’s Clinton Mata.

🦅 The new Super Eagle has landed 😎 #WelcomeDavid pic.twitter.com/XhQLVK37RQ — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) July 9, 2019

The forward could make his debut for Club Brugge when they take on Lokomotiva Zagreb in a pre-season friendly game on Friday.