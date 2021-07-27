Club America & Chivas announce friendly commemorating Mexican independence
Liga MX rivals Club America and Chivas have announced a friendly on Sept. 5 that will commemorate Mexican independence.
The match will take place in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl during an international break, with capacity expected to reach up to 90,000 fans.
It will be a more relaxed preview of the Super Clasico set to occur two weeks later at the Estadio Azteca midway through the Apertura schedule.
What is happening?
How have America and Chivas started the 2021-22 campaign?
Neither side fared well in their opener, with America drawing with Queretaro and Chivas suffering a 2-1 defeat to Atletico San Luis despite holding 70 percent of possession.
America, under the still relatively new coaching regime of Santiago Solari, is considered a leading title favorite and will look to right the ship on Saturday against Necaxa, while Chivas will next meet Puebla on Friday.