'Clear & obvious we need VAR discussion!' - Milner 'falling out of love' with football due to technology

The midfielder shared his outrage on Twitter after his side were denied all three points against Brighton

James Milner has called for a "serious discussion" about the use of VAR in the Premier League after the technology played a major role in 's equaliser on Saturday.

looked set to claim all three points against the home side until deep in second-half stoppage time.

Andy Robertson appeared to catch Brighton forward Danny Welbeck inside the box when he attempted a clearance and the referee checked the footage and subsequently awarded a spot kick. Pascal Gross then converted to ensure the sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said after the game that "the decisions were right", but midfielder Jordan Henderson voiced his anger and said even Welbeck admitted that the referee made the wrong call.

Milner, meanwhile, took to social media to express his anger about VAR, revealing that the constant controversy surrounding it is causing him to fall "out of love" with the sport.

It’s “clear and obvious” we need a serious discussion about VAR. Sure I’m not alone in feeling like they are falling out of love with the game in its current state. pic.twitter.com/5FGgLtqbHs — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 28, 2020

"It’s 'clear and obvious' we need a serious discussion about VAR," he wrote on Twitter. "[I'm] sure I’m not alone in feeling like they are falling out of love with the game in its current state."

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson also voiced his complaints on Twitter. The 26-year-old believes it is time the players were given a say in how VAR is used.

"Wonder when the people playing the game will have a say!" the international tweeted. "Very frustrating day but credit to Brighton, really tough opponent!"

Wonder when the people playing the game will have a say! Very frustrating day but credit to Brighton, really tough opponent! pic.twitter.com/FxluTuThyC — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 28, 2020

Saturday's result saw Liverpool return to the top of the table, putting them a point ahead of and three ahead of and Leicester.

Spurs and Chelsea will face each other on Sunday while the Foxes are in action against on Monday.