Clarke needs Leeds but Tottenham are ‘the perfect club’ for ‘old school winger’, says Bent

The former Spurs striker is looking forward to seeing what the highly-rated midfielder can offer once he has gained more experience at Elland Road

Jack Clarke is an “old school winger”, says Darren Bent, with “the perfect club” to unlock his full potential.

After just one season as a senior star at Leeds, the highly-rated 18-year-old has secured a £9 million ($11m) transfer to Spurs.

Those in north London are buying into what he can offer in the future, with an agreement in place for him to spend the 2019-20 campaign back at Elland Road.

Former Tottenham striker Bent is expecting the youngster to flourish from this point, with the qualities he offers set to prove beneficial to Spurs once the day comes for him to make his mark in the Premier League.

“A lot of the modern day wingers now are shoot first, supply second and I hate that. As a centre forward, I can’t stand that!” Bent told Football Insider.

“Whereas you look at when I was growing up, in my day wide men would create goals first for your centre forward and then if there’s an opportunity to shoot, then you go and get yourself goals.

“It’s completely changed around now though. For me, I do like him because he does look to create first and then get himself a goal.”

Bent believes a loan return to Leeds is the best option for Clarke at this point, as he needs more minutes and experience under his belt, but he is expecting the teenager to prove a shrewd addition for Spurs in time.

The ex- international added: “For me, he’s at the perfect club [in Tottenham] that are going to be patient with him first and foremost, he’s signed a long-term deal – it’s the exact same as when I was there, I signed five plus one – give him two years to develop, play at Leeds another season then slowly integrate him into the Spurs squad but as I said, what a move for him.

“I’d say he’s an old school winger with modern flair. He can go past people, good with either feet, quick, quite tricky on the ball, quite elusive and as I said, likes to supply first so I really like him.”

Clarke took in 25 appearances for Leeds last season, recording two goals and as many assists for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they narrowly missed out on automatic promotion and came unstuck in the Championship play-offs.