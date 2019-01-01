Chukwueze's Villarreal loses to Barcelona in La Liga
Samuel Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal as they bowed to a 2-1 loss against Barcelona in Tuesday's La Liga encounter.
The Nigeria international made his fifth league appearance and fourth start of the season at Camp Nou but failed to add to his tally of a goal and an assist.
First-half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Arthur handed Villarreal their second loss in the Spanish top-flight this term, as Santi Cazorla's stunning effort was not enough to inspire their fight-back.
In the encounter, Chukwueze managed 47 touches and four shots but failed to find the target in any of his attempts.
He was also the most dispossessed player in Javi Calleja's team, after giving the ball away on three different occasions.
Guinea-Bissau teenager Ansu Fati came on as a 78th-minute substitute for Barcelona while Cameroon's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was in action for the duration of the match for Villarreal. Compatriot Karl Toko Ekambi was in action for 33 minutes.
Chukwueze will be hoping to lead Villarreal back to winning ways when they host Real Betis for Friday's La Liga match at Estadio de la Ceramica.