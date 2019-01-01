Chukwueze's Villarreal loses to Barcelona in La Liga

The 20-year-old forward was on parade from start to finish but couldn't save the Yellow Submarine from defeat at Camp Nou

Samuel Chukwueze was in action for as they bowed to a 2-1 loss against in Tuesday's encounter.

The international made his fifth league appearance and fourth start of the season at Camp Nou but failed to add to his tally of a goal and an assist.

First-half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Arthur handed Villarreal their second loss in the Spanish top-flight this term, as Santi Cazorla's stunning effort was not enough to inspire their fight-back.

In the encounter, Chukwueze managed 47 touches and four shots but failed to find the target in any of his attempts.

He was also the most dispossessed player in Javi Calleja's team, after giving the ball away on three different occasions.

Guinea-Bissau teenager Ansu Fati came on as a 78th-minute substitute for Barcelona while 's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was in action for the duration of the match for Villarreal. Compatriot Karl Toko Ekambi was in action for 33 minutes.

Chukwueze will be hoping to lead Villarreal back to winning ways when they host for Friday's La Liga match at Estadio de la Ceramica.