Chukwueze: Super Eagles won’t underrate Benin in Afcon qualifier

The 20-year-old believes his side is prepared to hit the ground running in their opening Afcon qualifying game in Uyo

Samuel Chukwueze has stated will not underrate the Republic of Benin when they meet in Wednesday’s 2021 qualifier.

Michel Dussuyer’s men reached the 2019 Afcon, forcing former champions and to a stalemate before narrowly losing 1-0 to eventual runners up .

Aware of the exploits by the Squirrels, the forward admitted their West African neighbours will be a hard nut to crack but he is confident his side is prepared for the challenge.

“Obviously the goal is to begin the qualifiers on a good note,” Chukwueze said, as per AOI.

Article continues below

“We have a very tough game on Wednesday against Benin and I believe we are ready as a team to make the nation very proud in Uyo.

“We saw their exploits at the Afcon so for us they won’t be pushovers. We want to begin on a winning note and hopefully take the confidence into our second game in Lesotho.”

After their match with the Squirrels, Gernot Rohr’s men will take on Lesotho in their second Group L game at Setsoto Stadium on Sunday.