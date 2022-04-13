Chukwueze goal helps Villarreal match Manchester City’s Champions League mark

Samuel Chukwueze’s equaliser in Villarreal’s 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich has helped the Yellow Submarine equal a mark only achieved by Manchester City in this season’s Champions League.

With the quarter-final, second leg fixture against the Bundesliga giants looking destined to extend into extra-time as scores was tied 1-1 on aggregate, the Nigeria international played a super-sub role to send the Bavarians packing at Allianz Arena.

Chukwueze - who replaced Arnaut Danjuma in the 84th minute - cancelled out Robert Lewandowski’s opener four minutes after his introduction.

The Nigeria international’s effort has now become the fifth goal scored by a substitute for Unai Emery’s men in the 2021-22 tournament a feat only achieved by Premier League side Manchester City.

Thanks to the result, Villarreal have now reached the Champions League semi-final for just a second time, previously doing so back in 2005-06, while manager Unai Emery has led a side to the final four of the competition for the first time in his managerial career, with this his seventh season in the tournament.

Although the Super Eagle lasted for just six minutes, he accounted for three touches, one cross and one shot on target.

Cote d’Ivoire international Serge Aurier was introduced for Daniel Parejo in the 90th minute, whereas Boulaye Dia was not listed for action due to injury worries.

Manager Emery lauded his team for their defensive solidity while stating that the Spanish topflight side will be humble in their ambitions.

"It's been a perfect game in defence,” the former Arsenal handler told the club website

“It is the only way against these teams with that overwhelming capacity in the attack. We were going to find our opportunities because we have people sacrificed.

"You have to go little by little. Let's enjoy the semi-finals. We considered this tie as very difficult and got an advantage at home.

“We propose the semifinals the same, whoever the opponent is. We are not here for them to say that we are nice or that we are a people, we want to pass. We have a very stable project that has played a semi-final before and a team that prepares and works to have an important journey."

They return to the domestic scene on Saturday with a trip to Getafe. Three days later, they welcome Valencia to the Estadio de la Ceramica.