Chukwudi scores first Damallsvenskan goal of the season as Djurgarden lose to Goteborg

The Nigeria international scored for Pierre Fondin's ladies at Stockholm's Olympic Stadium on Saturday

Ogonna Chukwudi scored her first Damallsvenskan goal of the season in Djurgarden’s 3-1 defeat to Goteborg on Saturday.

The Super Falcons winger, who made her 13th start in 15 appearances this season, put up an impressive display for Fondin's ladies.

The visitors got the encounter to a bright start, with Julia Roddar opening the scoring five minutes from half time.

After the restart, Elin Rubensson scored a brace to seal the triumph for Marcus Lantz's side despite Chukwudi pulling one back for the hosts at Stockholm's Olympic Stadium.

The former Kristianstad winger featured for the duration of the game but could only help the hosts grab a consolation goal.

Her Ghanaian teammate Portia Boakye played from the start before being sent off after picking up a second yellow card in extra time to compound their home defeat.

The defeat leaves Djurgarden in 11th position with 10 points from 18 games and Chukwudi will hope to continue on her fine form to help her side avoid relegation from the Swedish top-flight.