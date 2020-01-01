Chukwudi: Nigeria striker joins Onguene at CSKA Moscow

The Super Falcons striker has completed her transfer to the Russian side after passing her medical and putting pen to paper

Russian champions have completed the signing of striker Ogonna Chukwudi ahead of the new 2020 season.

The Moscow based outfit secured the Super Falcons star as a free agent after successfully seeing out her one-year contract with Swedish Damallsvenskan side Djurgardens last summer.

The 31-year-old's move to brings to an end her decade long career journey in , where she had been since 2011, playing for Umea, KIF Orebro, Kristianstads before Djurgardens.

At Djurgardens, the Nigeria international was influential in her side's escape from relegation last season, making several assists and scored once in 18 games.

Having completed her move, the striker becomes the latest to join Makzim Zinovyev's team and the second African with the Russian champions after 's Gabrielle Onguene.

The signing of Chukwudi shows the ambition of Zinovyev to help the Moscow based outfit defend their last season's first Russian top-flight crown and also excel in the first outing.

Chukwudi has played for Nigeria at three Women's World Cup tournaments in 2007, 2011, and 2019 and also starred twice at the African Women's Cup of Nations in 2008 and 2012.

She has since teamed up with the rest of her new teammates in where they are currently having a training camp ahead of the new season scheduled to kick off in May later this year.