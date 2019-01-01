Chuigoue, Guehai & Boho help Logrono escape relegation from Liga Iberdrola

The African trio played a vital role in Logrono's triumph over Albacete to avoid relegation

Dorine Chuigoue, Ida Guehai and Jade Boho starred for Logrono as they escaped the drop from the Spanish top-flight after a 4-1 win over Albacete.

Going into their final season's clash, Chechu Martinez's ladies were in need of just a point to guarantee their Liga Iberdrola status and they went on to claim maximum points.

After a scoreless first half, Sandra Luzardo's own goal gave the hosts the lead five minutes after the restart at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas.

In the 65th minute, Equatorial Guinea's Chuigoue set up her compatriot Boho to double the lead for Martinez' side.

Nine minutes later, Cote d'Ivoire forward Guehai increased the tally, thanks to a brilliant assist from Vanesa Santana.

However, Alba Redondo pulled one back for the relegation-destined visitors but substitute Fatoumatah Kanteh scored at the death to seal the victory.

The win means the topflight debutants will play in the Liga Iberdrola next season after they finished 11th with 29 points from 30 matches.

Chuigoue was in action for the entire game and scored thrice in 24 outings, while Boho, who played 65 minutes, scored nine goals in 29 games.

Ivorian teammate Guehai, who played for 74 minutes, scored her only goal of the season in 12 games on the final day against Albacete.