Chuba Akpom scores again: #24 for ex-Arsenal striker, potential Super Eagle

Chuba Akpom just can’t stop scoring in the Championship right now...but why are Nigeria ignoring him?

Akpom was omitted from Jose Peseiro’s Nigeria Super Eagles squad

But he just can’t stop scoring in the Championship

His opener against Preston North End was goal number 24

WHAT HAPPENED: Chuba Akpom struck his 24th goal of the Championship season on Saturday to give Middlesbrough the lead against Preston North End in their second-tier clash.

Akpom opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before a Cameron Archer double in the second-half and Marcus Forss’s goal secured a rousing 4-0 victory.

Preston were also reduced to 10 men when Bambo Diaby was dismissed in the 88th minute to cap off a miserable encounter.

WHAT’S MORE: Akpom’s goal—and the resounding victory for Middlesbrough—are indicative of a dramatic upturn in fortunes for both player and club in recent months.

Under Michael Carrick, Boro now sit third in the Championship table, only three points behind Sheffield United, who have played a game fewer than the Smoggies.

Middlesbrough still have eight games to play as they look to overhaul the Blades and make the automatic promotion places.

Akpom’s latest goal ensures he sits comfortable atop the goalscoring charts, six points clear of Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Akpom is enjoying a renaissance this season, and at 27, appears finally to be realising the potential he demonstrated as a youngster at Arsenal.

The forward made his league debut for the Gunners during the 2013-14 season, but subsequently spent time with Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton & Hove Albion and PAOK Thessaloniki before arriving at Boro.

Never prolific, he’d never before registered more than eight goals in a single league season, making this term’s haul of 24 (so far) completely unprecedented.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rumours about Akpom’s future continue to swirl, and if Boro fail to get promoted, don’t expect him to still be in the second tier next term.

Crystal Palace are understood to be interested in his services, although expect other Premier League sides to take note if the goals keep flowing.

An England youth international, there was already some clamour for Akpom to be called up by the Super Eagles for Jose Peseiro’s squad for the double-header against Guinea-Bissau, only for those pleas to fall on deaf ears.

Can Nigeria continue to ignore Akpom for too much longer?