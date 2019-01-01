Chuba Akpom celebrates PAOK progress to Greek Cup semi-finals

The Anglo-Nigerian was on target as the Black-Whites thumped their league rivals to book a place in the last-four stage of the Greek Cup

striker Chuba Akpom has hailed his teammates for their resilience as they overcame Panionios with a 4-2 victory in the extra-time of their quarter-final fixture.

After suffering a 2-1 loss in the first-leg, Razvan Lucescu's men started Wednesday's Cup outing at the Stadio Toumbas on a bright note.

Diego Biseswar broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute and Karol Swiderski later added a second in the 82nd minute to give PAOK a 2-1 lead at the end of regular time that pushed the encounter to extra-time.

Oumar Camara put Panionios levelled in the 94th minute but Akpom restored his side's lead in the 114th minute before Vieirinha wrapped up the win from the penalty spot five minutes later.

Thrilled by the 5-4 aggregate victory, the former youngster who has scored six goals in 23 matches across all competitions this season took to social media to hail his side’s display as they aim for a double this season with PAOK still at the top of the Greek Super League standings.

"Never give up! Great win in extra time. Semifinals next," Akpom wrote on Instagram.

The 23-year-old will be looking to help the Black-Whites extend their dominance at the summit of the standings when they visit Panathinaikos for their next league game on Sunday.