Christy Ucheibe: Nigeria midfielder opens Swedish Elitettan goal account for Assi

The Nigerian was a second-half substitute but helped her side to earn a comeback win against Sundsvalls with her first league goal

Christy Ucheibe scored her first Swedish Elitettan goal in Assi's 3-1 triumph over Sundsvalls at BillerudKorsnäs Arena on Sunday.

Kenneth Paajarvi's team was seeking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat against leaders Umea last week and needed a fightback at home to achieve the feat.

It was the visitors that made a bright start into the encounter as Olivia Wänglund struck after 26 minutes to break the deadlock.

The hosts fought hard to come back into the match but their efforts, including 's Ernestina Abambila failed to materialize as Mikael Bengtsson held on to the narrow lead before half time.

After the restart, Kenneth Paajarvi's ladies got back into the mix after earning an equalizer through Erin Craig on the hour mark.

After levelling matters for her side, Craig was replaced by 's Ucheibe who teed up Sanna Yliantilla to secure the lead before she scored her first league goal at the death to seal the win for Assi.

Ucheibe's goal was her second for Assi since joining the Swedish side earlier this summer after scoring to help the team clinch the Norrbetten Cup title against Infjarden in August.

Abambila was in action for 82 minutes before being replaced by Tilda Westman, while teammate Ucheibe played the last 30 minutes of the game for Paajarvi's side after taking Craig's place.

Sunday's win keeps Assi in sixth position with 30 points from 22 games and they will visit fourth-placed AIK on September 29.