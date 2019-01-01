Christian Jacob: How ex-Heartland, Enyimba winger died in Aba

The death of the one-time Nigerian league star has become a puzzle which the police are trying to demystify in Aba

The Police Command in Aba has begun a manhunt for the suspected killers of former Enyimba and Heartland winger, Christian Jacob, who was believed to be murdered on Wednesday night.

The Police spokesperson in the state, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna - who confirmed the killing of the ex-footballer - disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was gunned down outside his house on Umuola road, Ogbor Hill, Aba by suspected assassins.

A reliable source told NAN on Thursday that the former player had been out of the state for a while before returning to Aba some days ago, where he met his untimely death.

The source denied that Jacob was shot dead by armed robbers, as was widely reported earlier.

He said that the former player was killed by suspected hired killers, who shot him and went away without taking anything from him.

He said that the death of Jacob, nicknamed “Nkita Ara” threw the people of the area into mourning because of his friendly disposition and popularity with the residents of the area.

Ogbonna said that the police was still investigating the matter, adding that no arrest had been made.

He also revealed that the player's remains were kept in an undisclosed mortuary.