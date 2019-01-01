Christian Jacob: Heartland mourn ex-player

The Naze Millionaires have joined the football community to condole the family of the ex-player over his untimely death in Aba

Heartland have consoled the family of one of their former players, Christian Jacob, who met his untimely death in the hands of unknown gunmen on Wednesday night in Aba.

The former winger was said to be returning home before he was gunned down outside his house on Umuola road, Ogbor Hill, Aba by suspected assassins.

An official of the Naze Millionaires, Cajetan Nkwopara, disclosed that Jacob was a friendly person and an important member of the team while he was with them.

“I can only remember good and positive things about Jacob because he was a very dedicated player while he was with us,” Nkwopara told Goal.

“There was never a dull moment with him and we were deeply pained by the manner of his death because he was a very friendly person and even when you offend him, and he reacted almost immediately you have become friends. He doesn’t harbour grudges and took his game very seriously.

“He was among our best players during his time with us and it was the reason he was among the first set of players to play for Heartland after the name change from Iwuanyanwu Nationale. It was still like a dream to us that he is no more.

“We pray that God should give his family the fortitude to bear the loss. We also pray that all those that have hands in his killing should be revealed very soon.”

Jacob also played for before he traveled to Moldova to play for FC Sheriff from where he called time on his career.