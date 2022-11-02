Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continued with his goalscoring run as Bayern Munich handed Inter Milan a 2-0 Champions League defeat.

Choupo-Moting scored the opener for Bayern

He has now scored in six straight matches

He started the run against Freiburg in Bundesliga

WHAT HAPPENED? After Benjamin Pavard had put the Bavarians ahead, the 33-year-old Choupo-Moting scored from a well-taken effort, making it a career-best of a run of goals in six straight matches.

WHAT IS MORE? He started the run on October 16 when he scored as Bayern defeated SC Freiburg 5-0 in a Bundesliga fixture at Allianz Arena. He then followed it up with another goal as Bayern handed Augsburg a 5-2 defeat in the DFB-Pokal on October 19.

Choupo-Moting's run continued in the 2-0 league win against Hoffenheim where he scored on October 22, and he was again on target as the Bavarians cruised to a comfortable 3-0 Champions League victory against Barcelona at Camp Nou on October 26.

After Barcelona, he returned home to score in the 6-2 Bundesliga victory against Mainz on October 29, and made it six in row against Inter on Tuesday.

CHOUPO-MOTING'S SEASON SO FAR? He has eight goals to show for his first 13 competitive appearances of the season - only one fewer than across the entire 2021-22 campaign.

He also became the sixth-oldest player in Champions League history to reach 10 tournament goals.

Against Inter, he was named man of the match. Last season, the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker managed 20 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, scored four goals and provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHOUPO-MOTING? He should get another chance to extend the run when Bayern travel to face Hertha in a league fixture at Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday.