Choupo-Moting: Bayern Munich forward relishing PSG reunion

The forward will have a chance see his former teammates at Parc des Princes as his club are scheduled to face them in the European competition

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is relishing the prospect of Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarter-final against his former club Paris Saint-Germain after the two giants were pitted together.

The attacker spent two seasons with the Parisians and made a key impact for the side, scoring a number of decisive goals.

Choupo-Moting scored a late match-winner for the French club against Atalanta to ensure they advance into the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, and featured prominently in the final of the European competition as they lost to Bayern Munich.

"It's really a special match for me. It will be very, very difficult," Choupo-Moting told the club's official channel. "The whole world saw, during the last final, that PSG were a strong team. They will be very motivated, but so will we.

"I can't wait to see them again. It's a great story. Some guys on the team have already spoken to me and I have already received a few messages from Paris," he added.“They have a new coach and a few new players, so there have been some changes compared to last year."

The 31-year-old was given a chance to continue his stay at Parc des Princes at the end of last season, but rejected the contract to join the Bavarians last summer and move back to the land of his birth.

He's been in fine form for Bayern Munich this season, scoring five goals, including his strike against Lazio in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. In total, the ex-Stoke City man has made 23 appearances across all competitions this season for the Allianz Arena giants

Choupo-Moting previously featured for Hamburger SV, Mainz 05, Schalke 04 and Stoke before his stunning move to PSG in 2018. He won back-to-back French titles in the capital, but was a peripheral figure in the league last term.

The experienced campaigner is a key member of the Cameroon national team, but will not feature in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.