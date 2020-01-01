Choupo-Moting and Gueye make PSG Champions League squad

The Cameroon and Senegal internationals have been included in the Parisians’ team for the European competition

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Idrissa Gueye have made the squad for the final stages of the .

The Parc des Princes outfit will take on in the Round of16 of the tournament on August 12 in a one-legged tie due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the list announced by Uefa, the and internationals have been included in PSG’s 23-man squad for the competition.

Choupo-Moting has been with the French outfit since 2018 when he joined the side from as a free agent, following the relegation of the Potters from the Premier League.

The forward has since scored six goals for PSG in 31 league appearances and this season he has played 17 games for the champions across all competitions, including three in the European tournament.

Choupo-Moting was recently handed a contract extension by the Parisians to enable him to complete the 2019-20 season with the club following the expiration of his previous two-year deal.

The former 04 striker will hope to add the Champions League title to his two Ligue 1 diadems and Coupe de trophy.

Gueye, meanwhile, has been a key member of Thomas Tuchel’s team since he teamed up with the side from Premier League club last summer.

The Senegal international has made 33 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this season, including six in the European competition.

Gueye has recently been linked with a shock return to the Goodison Park outfit while Wolverhampton Wanders are also believed to be interested in signing him this summer.

The midfielder has previously played for Diambars, and before moving to in 2016, where he spent four years.

While Choupo-Moting has 15 goals in 55 games for Cameroon, Gueye has featured 67 times for Senegal and was part of the side that finished as runner-up in the 2019 in .