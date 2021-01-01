Chong talks with ‘mum and dad’ to dictate Man Utd future as Dutch winger mulls over options

The promising forward has spent the 2020-21 campaign away from Old Trafford on loan and is approaching the final year of his contract

Tahith Chong admits that discussions with “mum and dad” will dictate his future at Manchester United, with the Dutch winger currently mulling over his options.

Fierce competition for places at Old Trafford has led to the talented 21-year-old spending the current campaign out on loan, with spells taken in at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge.

It has been suggested that an extended stint in Belgium could be sought, as a permanent deal is put in place, but Chong will not be rushing into any decisions at an important career crossroads.

What has been said?

Quizzed on his plans by De Kraant van West-Vlaanderen, Chong said: “I look at it step by step.

“If I start thinking about where I want to be next year, I wouldn’t be focused on Anderlecht next Sunday.

“I can only do my utmost. And enjoy the game. I always try to play football with a smile.

“My focus is now on the two remaining matches and the play-offs. You will have to prove yourself there anyway.

“(If I could choose) then I would go home and discuss it with my mum and dad. Then I’ll listen to the pluses and minuses. Then we’ll work it out as a family.”

How many appearances has Chong made for Man Utd?

Having produced a number of eye-catching performances for the Red Devils at youth level, big things were expected of Chong on a senior stage.

A competitive debut was made in an FA Cup clash with Reading in January 2019, with Champions League and Premier League minutes seen since then.

The promising Dutchman has, however, been restricted to just 16 outings in total for his parent club.

A spell at Werder Bremen went little better, with that deal eventually ripped up, but form has been found in Belgium.

Chong netted on his debut for Club Brugge and has contributed three assists through six Jupiler Pro League appearances.

Article continues below

The bigger picture

Chong signed a new contract with United as fellow academy graduate Angel Gomes took the decision to spread his wings and head for Lille.

It could be that another youngster is allowed to slip through the Red Devils’ net, with a decision needing to be made by United on whether or not they cash in on Chong before he enters the final year of his deal in England.

Further reading