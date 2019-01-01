Chivas goalkeeper scores incredible goal from inside his own box

The Mexican number one admits he didn't know what to do after scoring his first ever goal

It's a moment most goalkeepers don't even bother dreaming about because it's so unlikely, and Chivas goalkeeper Jose Antonio Rodriguez was left pinching himself after scoring a sensational goal on Sunday.

Playing against Veracruz in Liga MX, Rodriguez's side were holding on to a 2-1 lead deep into injury time when the ball found the grateful arms of the Chivas keeper with his opposite number caught deep into enemy territory.

Sensing his rare chance for glory, the 27-year-old launched a massive effort towards the Veracruz goal and despite some scrambling defence, Rodriguez's near 100-metre effort managed to find its way into the back of the net.

The goal, the first the Mexican had ever scored, secured Chivas a memorable 3-1 win and resulted in joyfully wild celebrations.

As the footage shows, Rodriguez didn't really know what to do with himself after scoring and he admits scoring was something that never crossed his mind.

"I never imagined scoring a goal, not even in training," Rodriguez said post-match.

"I didn't know how to react. I don't know what it is to score a goal. I had never scored a goal in my life!"

Chivas coach Luis Fernando Tena was in just as much disbelief to see his number one step up to secure his side all three points.

"I really didn't believe that 'Tono' was going to score the goal from there," Tena said.

"I didn't think he was going to get it and how good it was that he kicked it as hard as he could and ended up inside the goal.

"In the end people enjoyed it and he left very happy as a result."

While rare to see in this day and age, goalkeepers scoring used to be a bit more common, particularly in South America.

Brazilian shot-stopper Rogerio Ceni ended his career with a record 131 goals having often stepped up to take penalties and free-kicks for Sao Paulo.

Jose Luis Chilavert meanwhile, is the only keeper to have scored a hat-trick when he tucked home three spot-kicks in a 1999 match in .

In the Premier League, Asmir Begovic scored after just 13 seconds for during a match in 2013.