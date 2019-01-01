Ex-NPFL top scorer wins Player of the Year award in South Korea

Suwon FC have named a former Nigerian top flight hero as their Player of the Year

South Korean side Suwon FC have named Chisom Egbuchulam as their Player of the Year for 2019 following a fine maiden year in the Far East.

The striker unveiled the award on his social media on Saturday, thanking all those who supported him to the success.

“Thank you Jesus,” Egbuchulam wrote on Facebook. “To my coaches, teammates, management, team physiotherapists, doctor and the lovely fans of Suwon FC. Thank You.”

The striker moved to Suwon in January, signing a reported Naira 432 million across two seasons with the South Korean K League 2 side.

He’s been a rare ray of light during a testing campaign for Suwon, scoring 18 goals to sit second in the division’s goalscoring charts.

He had been top scorer for Falkenbergs FF in the Swedish second tier, helping them to promotion, before seeking a change of career path in Korea.

Before switching to Europe, Egubuchulam had top scored in the during a title-winning campaign with current Caf Confederation Cup hopefuls Enugu , scoring 16 goals and contributing 11 assists.