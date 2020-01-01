Chippa United forward Kwem hopes to inspire other struggling players

The Nigerian has risen from the lower division to become one of the Chilli Boys key players

forward Augustine Chidi Kwem feels he has developed into a player who can inspire other players struggling to make names for themselves.

The Nigerian has become one of coach Norman Mapeza’s key men in the Chippa United squad, after starting in the lower divisions before his Chilli Boys breakthrough.

Before joining Chippa, Kwem played for the University of Johannesburg as well as City Rovers on his way to his Premier Soccer League ( ) breakthrough.

“I have been around [in SA] for two years, playing for Motsepe League teams. When I first came to SA, it was October 2018 and [the] transfer window was closed, so I trained with the University of Johannesburg [UJ],” Kwem told Sowetan Live.

“Then I joined City Rovers, played for several months there and moved to Bucks, started the season with them, but I switched to Sibanye towards the end of the season. I so wish that aspiring players from smaller leagues can learn from my journey.”

With three goals in 14 league appearances so far, Kwem feels that he is still developing into a solid player and he has credited Clinton Larsen for discovering his talent.

"Larsen was the one who spotted me at Sibanye. He then invited me for trials and he liked me. So that's how I joined Chippa,” Kwem said.

“If you have targets and determination, nothing can stop you. I kept on moving from club to club, took my bags and left Polokwane travelling by bus down to the Eastern Cape.”

As Chippa prepare to travel to for Saturday's league date, Kwem is expected to continue playing a key role in the squad.