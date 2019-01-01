Chinwendu Ihezuo makes Chinese Women's Super League scoring debut in Henan Huishang win

The Nigerian helped the Henan based outfit to a winning start at the expense of holders Dalian Quanjian

Chinwendu Ihezuo opened her Chinese Women's goal account on her debut in Henan Huishang's shock 2-0 win over holders Dalian Quanjian on Saturday.

Heading into the Chinese top-flight opener, the international had scored seven goals in seven games in all competitions since joining Henan in April.

Squaring up against the defending champions, Li Zhihao's side managed to play out a goalless first-half at the Luoyang Stadium.

Article continues below

In the second-half, Lou Jiahui's brilliant strike broke the deadlock 15 minutes after the restart of the encounter.

The former Biik Kazygurt forward missed an easy chance in the 68th minute but calmly controlled the cross a minute later to ensure the hosts' win.

Beside her, compatriot Onome Ebi lasted the entirety of the encounter on her sixth appearance for Henan.