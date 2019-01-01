Chinaza Uchendu's Braga take on Estoril Praia in Portuguese Women's Cup quarter-final

In the bid to claim the diadem, the Nigerian's side will face Estoril Praia in the last eight of the year's competition

Chinaza Uchendu and her Braga side will face Estoril Praia in the Portuguese Women's Cup quarter-final.

The Nigerian inspired Miguel Santos' side to a 3-1 comeback win over last season's winners, to reach the last eight of the competition in Braga.

On the other hand, Estoril Praia reached the quarter-final after thrashing SC Freamunde 8-1 in the Round of 16 at the Campo Treinos Sport Club.

In the last eight draw held in Cidade do Futebol, CF were paired with Valadares, SL Benfica face Ouriense, while Albergaria Durit take on UR Cadima.

With the quarterfinal duels set for March 10, Braga will hope to edge past Estoril Praia in the bid to lift their first silverware in two years.