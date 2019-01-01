Chinaza Uchendu inspires Braga comeback win over Sporting

The Nigeria international was on the scoresheet as Miguel Santos' side overcame rivals to reach the Portuguese Cup next round

Chinaza Uchendu inspired Braga to a 3-1 comeback victory over local rivals Sporting in Saturday's Portuguese Women's Cup encounter in Braga.

Uchendu has starred in Miguel Santos' side fine run this season and her presence again proved to be a huge bargain in the city derby, as they sealed a place in the last eight.

The 21-year-old, who was part of Nigeria's African Women's Cup of Nations success in 2018, scored three minutes after restart to cancel out Tatiana Pinto's curtain raiser at Estadio Municipal, Maio.

In the 50th minute, Hannah Keane's brilliant finish gave the hosts the lead and Diana Gomes' strike on the hour mark ended Sporting's bid to retain the crown.

Uchenda, who made her 16th appearance this season played for 74 minutes before being replaced by Laura Louis.

Others through to the next phase are Benfica, Clube Albergaria, Ouriense, Valadares Gaia, Estoril Praia, Maritimo Benfica, while Cadima battle Sintrense for a place on Sunday.

Following their progress, Braga, who were last season's finalist will know their fifth-round foes of the Portuguese Women's Cup in Tuesday's draw in Cidade do Futebol.