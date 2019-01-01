Chinaza Uchendu helps Braga win maiden Portuguese Liga BPI title

Miguel Santos' side has won the topflight crown for the first time, after a draw with Sporting CP, with the Nigerian playing a crucial role

Chinaza Uchendu's Braga were forced to a 0-0 draw by CP in Sunday's Portuguese women's top-flight game at Estádio 1º de Maio.

The result means Miguel Santos' ladies are Liga BPI champions for the first time in their history, with a game to spare.

Going into the game, Braga needed a point against closest rivals Sporting CP and they held their own nerve to force a draw to claim the crown.

Congratulations @SCBragaOficial - Portuguese champions🏆🇵🇹 for the first time and heading for a #UWCL debut next season🙌🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/Egt1JztvOO — #UWCL (@UWCL) May 5, 2019

The Nigerian was making her 17th league outing and lasted the entire duration of the encounter.

The 21-year-old joined the Portuguese outfit in July 2018, scored six goals and made 14 assists so far this season.

Having claimed the league crown, Braga will make the trip to Estadio Municipal de Vila Verde to face 11th-placed Vilaverdense in their final league tie next Sunday.