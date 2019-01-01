China women resumes preparations ahead of Nigeria clash

The Steel Roses on Saturday resumed their Women's World Cup preparations in Meizhou ahead of a showdown with the Super Falcons

China senior women team have resumed training in preparations for the maiden Chinese invitational opener against Nigeria this month.

The Steel Roses are set to face off with the African champions on January 17 in Meizhou, China, where they will welcome South Korea and Romania.

After over a month stay in Australia, the Chinese side wrapped up their training camp with 10 matches with Westfield W-League clubs last December and they are back in China.

Having rested from the trip of Australia, the players turned up under the keen eye of coach Jia Xiuquan at their own backyard, Meizhou.

The hosts will battle Thomas Dennerby's side in the opener on January 17, while Romania take on South Korea in the other encounter of the competition.

A win over Nigeria will put China through to the final to face winners between Romania and South Korea on January 20.