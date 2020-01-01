Chilwell & Maddison not causing Rodgers sleepless nights despite Chelsea & Man Utd transfer talk

Ben Chilwell and James Maddison continue to generate talk of interest from the likes of and , but Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says the speculation will not be causing him sleepless nights.

The Foxes, and their experienced boss, are accustomed to seeing prized assets linked with moves elsewhere.

Recent windows have seen a steady trickle of top talent head through the exits at the King Power Stadium, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire among those to have moved on.

Rumours suggest that Chilwell and Maddison could be next to attract big-money bids, with the sights of Premier League heavyweights being locked on their potential.

Chelsea are said to have made an England international left-back their next target, in a summer of ambitious recruitment at Stamford Bridge, while a talented playmaker has long been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Rodgers is fully aware of the gossip, but he continues to turn a deaf ear to it and is prepared for a fight if needs be when it comes to keeping star turns on his books.

The Leicester boss told Sky Sports when quizzed on the unwelcome exit reports: "The club have got good experience of situations where bigger the so-called bigger clubs come in.

"We're always aware that while there are good players, that will always be of interest to other teams that have more money than us.

"We don't lose sleep worrying about it. We're here to develop players and improve the standard of the team. Of course, if we're doing that then that will be taken note of by other clubs.

"We just have to continue with our work and always try to have a pipeline in place where if you lose one, you can have the next one in.

"We're certainly not actively looking to move anyone on that's for sure. We want to keep everyone together but we'll see what happens in the summer."

Asked what Leicester need to do to break into the elite level, Rodgers said: "We're looking to get ourselves into that bracket on a consistent basis and the only way we can do that is by performing well and developing year on year.

"Leicester is a wonderful club in its own right and we are trying to challenge that hierarchy.

"Players may be attracted to that level of club, such as , , Manchester United or going abroad, but we can't worry ourselves about that.

"We'll keep fighting to keep players here and if they're not going to be here then the club will get the best price available."