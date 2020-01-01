Chikwelu: Nigeria midfielder's brace inspires Madrid CFF to victory against Espanyol

The Nigerian star was in scintillating form as Oscar Fernandez's team handed a heavy defeat to their hosts on Sunday

Rita Chikwelu scored twice to help Madrid secure a comfortable 3-1 victory against in Sunday’s Primera Iberdrola game.

After starring in their league triumph over Athletic at home, where she found the back of the net on her full debut, Chikwelu continued her fine form at Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque.

The 31-year-old midfielder notched her second league goal in the 12th minute after Geyse set her up for the opener for Madrid.

After the break, the international was again set up by the Brazilian for her second goal of the match to recover the hosts' lead in the 81st minute after Inés Juan's 51st-minute leveller.



After providing assists twice for Chikwelu, Jang Sel-Gi played Geyse through to get on the scoresheet in the encounter and guarantee back-to-back league victories for the visitors.

Chikwelu was in action from the start to finish on her third appearance this term and has scored three goals in as many matches.

The victory propelled Oscar Fernandez’s side to 11th position in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola table after gathering 18 points from 17 games.

The Nigerian star will hope to continue her impressive form when Madrid take on Osinachi Ohale's Tacón in a Madrid derby on February 2.