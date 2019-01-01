Chijioke Alaekwe thumbs up FC IfeanyiUbah win over Yobe Stars

The Anambra Warriors skipper has praised the effort of his teammates after another narrow home win against the Damaturu side

FC IfeanyiUbah’s Chijioke Alaekwe has hailed the overall performance of his teammates after their home win against Yobe Desert Stars on Wednesday in a top-flight tie in Nnewi.

Chinonso Udeh’s effort from a nicely struck free kick in the 23rd minute was enough to hand the crucial three points to the Anambra Warriors who are still unbeaten after four games and are also yet to concede a goal this season from the matches they have played thus far.

Alaekwe who is the skipper of his side believes that the motivation from the management and the hard work of the technical crew have been very pivotal for the results the team has recorded this season and that they won’t be carried away by it as they prepare for their away clash with Kada City on Sunday.

“It is a thing of joy that we have started the season very well with the kind of results we have acquired,” Alaekwe told Goal.

“The motivation is very high from the management and the technical crew. We have been training very hard and working on our mistakes to gain success. Yes, it is the way. I have to make sure my boys are playing well and are moving in the right proportion.

“We are going to Kaduna with the determination that we can pick additional points and still keep our unbeaten run intact. We have started the season well but we can take it to another level if we are able to secure an away win especially in our next game with Kada City.”

FC IfeanyiUbah are third in Group B with eight points from four games and are only a point behind Heartland and El Kanemi Warriors who are first and second in that order with nine points from the same number of games.