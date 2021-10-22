Transfer news: Latest rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & all PSL teams

Akpeyi: Chiefs make decision on Nigerian star's contract situation

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly made a decision on the future of Daniel Akpeyi with the experienced goalkeeper's contract with the club to end at the end of the current season.

The Nigeria international is said to be expected to be handed an added two-year deal by the Phefeni Glamour Boys.

Letsoalo: Chiefs to beat Downs & Pirates to Bafana star's signature?

Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo has reportedly made his intentions clear to join one of the big three Gauteng teams of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns next season.

It is said that Chiefs are currently leading the race to sign the Bafana Bafana international, who leads the scoring charts having already scored five goals.

Johnson: Ex-Al Ahly coach comments on Pirates interes

Former Al Ahly assistant manager Cavin Johnson has opened up about reports linking him with Orlando Pirates.

Johnson is back in the country after spending last season in Egypt with Al Ahly where he served as the second-in-charge to Pitso Mosimane.

Maart: Chiefs reportedly eye Pirates reject

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly listed former Orlando Pirates midfielder Yusuf Maart as a priority signing.

The Bafana Bafana linkman has breathed life back into his career at Sekhukhune United where he is a regular after being deemed excess to requirements by Pirates.

Blom: Chiefs star linked with La Liga club Mallorca

It is rumoured that RCD Mallorca are interested in Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom, but the Spanish club could reportedly be scared off by Amakhosi’s asking price.

The Soweto giants reportedly want in the region of R20-million while Mallorca believe that is a bit too stiff considering Blom’s age and experience.

