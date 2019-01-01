Chidinma Okeke: Nigeria youngster on joining Madrid from FC Robo Queens

The defender has completed her first professional move to Spain after putting pen to paper at the Madrid based outfit

's Liga Iberdrola side Madrid have secured the services of Chidinma Okeke from Women's Premier League side FC Robo Queens on a one-year deal with a 12-month extension option.

Okeke arrived in Spain on Monday after ending a productive long journey with her Lagos based childhood side. She had finished her medicals before finalizing her contract with Madrid on Friday.

The 19-year-old starred at the 2019 Women's World Cup as she featured in four games and provided a brilliant assist to see Nigeria to the Round of 16 for the first time in 20 years in .

Prior to the tournament, she had previously represented Nigeria at the U17 and U20 Women's World Cup, including her fine form in France, where the nation crashed out of the Round of 16 in 2018.

And earlier in May, the full-back shone brightly as Nigeria claimed the 2019 Wafu Women's Cup at the expense of hosts Cote d'Ivoire.

Having narrowly escaped relegation last season, coach Oscar Fernandez bolstered her squad with one of Africa's promising youngster's signing ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The Lagos-born player is the eighth signing for Madrid after the capture of Monica Hickmann, Bruna Tavares, Marie-Laure Delie, Itziar Pinillos, Claudia Blanco, Macarena Portales and Marta Turmo.

Having completed her switch, Okeke will don the number 17 jersey for her Spanish outfit who are hoping for domestic success in the new season.

TRANSFER NEWS: Nigeria defender Chidinma Okeke has completed a permanent move to Madrid from Nigeria's FC Robo. She'll don the number 17 jersey for the Spanish club and is set to open her debut against on Sunday. #WelcomeOkeke 💫⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/ejKMALwd4Y — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) September 8, 2019

Speaking to Goal, she expressed joy at completing her first professional move abroad and is ready to excel in Spain.

“I’m very delighted to join one of the top Spanish women’s teams - Madrid," Okeke told Goal.

"It’s a dream come true to be able to play in Europe and the start of a new chapter in my professional career.

“I wish to appreciate all who have been part of my journey and also made this move possible. It is a great feeling for me and I am really excited to be here and eager to help the club to success."

Okeke is destined to make a starting debut in Spain when Madrid launch their league campaign against Real Betis at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Matapiñonera on September 8.