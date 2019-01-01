Chidinma Okeke: Nigeria youngster in winning debut with Madrid

The 19-year-old defender was at her best in her first game for Madrid as they secured a late win over Real Betis

Chidinma Okeke was defensively impressive in Madrid's 1-0 win over Michaela Abam's in a Spanish Liga Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Super Falcons fullback had completed her switch on Friday and was hoping to help her side to a winning start in their opener.

The 2019 Women's World Cup breakout star earned a starting place for Madrid at the Estadio Municipal Nuevo Matapinonera.

After a goalless first half, Oscar Fernandez's side, who was aiming to avoid another home defeat against Betis, left it late to secure the winner through Estela Fernández in additional time.

defender Chidinma Okeke @OkekeChidinma12 was in action for 90 minutes on her debut in as @MadridCFF secured a 1-0 over Real Betis in their @LigaIberdrola season opener at home on Sunday. #PrimeraIberdrola #MadridCFFRealBetis #Africansabroad pic.twitter.com/v1in8g0Z5p — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) September 8, 2019

It was a clinical start in Spain for the FC Robo Queens product as she featured for the duration of the match in her side's 1-0 league opening triumph.

After the victory, Madrid moved to seventh on the log with three points from their opening game and they will face in Lezama in their next tie on September 15.